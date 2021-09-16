A Manchester City fans’ group has reacted angrily to Pep Guardiola’s plea for bigger attendances at the Etihad, telling the City manager to concentrate on coaching.

Guardiola was frustrated by the turnout for City’s 6-3 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday to begin their Champions League campaign.

A crowd of 38,062 saw the nine-goal thriller, well down on the over 50,000 that have attended City’s opening two Premier League games.

“I would like more people to come to the next game on Saturday,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

“We will need the people next Saturday, please, because we will be tired. I invite all our people to come next Saturday, 3pm, and watch the game.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta