Jubilant Manchester City fans gathered outside the Etihad Stadium to celebrate the team’s Premier League title triumph after arch rivals Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Leicester on Tuesday.

Several hundred City supporters descended on the Etihad to start their title party following the result across Manchester at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola’s side wrapped up their third Premier League title in four seasons with three games to spare.

Fans are not allowed into Premier League games at present due to the coronavirus restrictions — a rule which will change next week, in time for around 10,000 City supporters to see the trophy presented at the home game against Everton on May 23.

