Manchester City found their shooting boots as Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s men had scored just seven goals in their previous seven league games to slip to 14th in the table before kick-off.

But for the fourth straight visit to the Etihad, Burnley conceded five times as City eased to within six points of league leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Mahrez was one of four changes Guardiola made from a 1-0 win at Olympiakos in midweek that booked City’s place in the last 16 of the Champions League, and took the most of his chance to start with Raheem Sterling left on the bench.

