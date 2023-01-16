Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City must find a way to get Erling Haaland more involved after the Norway international was reduced to a peripheral role in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Haaland, who managed just 19 touches at Old Trafford and was limited to half-chances, has now gone three games without a goal after scoring 27 times in his first 21 outings.

City’s recent stumbles have sparked debate over whether the introduction of the prolific forward has forced the team to change their approach after becoming accustomed to operating without an out-and-out striker over the past two seasons.

Former City midfielder Dietmar Hamann said on social media that Guardiola’s team “were a better team without Haaland, even if he scores 40 goals this season”.

