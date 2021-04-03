Manchester City moved closer to the Premier League title as the runaway leaders won 2-0 at Leicester, while lowly West Bromwich Albion handed Thomas Tuchel the first defeat of his Chelsea reign with a stunning 5-2 victory on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 17 points clear of second-placed Manchester United after a remarkable 15th successive away win in all competitions.

United can close the gap with a win against Brighton on Sunday, but it is only a matter of time before City celebrate their third title in four seasons.

Goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus killed off third placed Leicester in the second half at the King Power Stadium.

