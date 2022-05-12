Kevin De Bruyne produced a four-goal masterclass as Manchester City thrashed Wolves 5-1 to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League, while Chelsea consolidated their top-four place and pushed Leeds deeper into relegation trouble on Wednesday.
City had seen second-placed Liverpool go level on points with them after a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday.
But De Bruyne’s brilliant display ensured Pep Guardiola’s side responded emphatically as a thrilling title race enters the final furlong.
