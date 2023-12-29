Manchester City winger Jack Grealish was burgled while the England star was playing in his club's Premier League match at Everton on Wednesday.

Grealish's Cheshire mansion in north-west England was targeted by thieves as he was in action for the Premier League champions during their 3-1 victory on Merseyside.

Members of Grealish's family and his fiancee Sasha Atwood were watching the televised match at the house when they heard a disturbance, according to reports on Friday.

An alarm was raised and an emergency response was launched with a helicopter, police dogs and a number of officers sent to the property, but no suspects were detected.

