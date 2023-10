Former Manchester City and England striker Francis Lee has died at the age of 79, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Lee, who also had a spell as City chairman in the 1990s, scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club between 1967 and 1974.

“It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee,” the club said in a statement.

