Aymeric Laporte spared Manchester City’s blushes as the Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Manchester United moved into fourth place after Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp goal sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday.

City were rocked by Kyle Walker-Peters’ first ever top-flight goal in the opening minutes.

After a poor first half by their high standards, Pep Guardiola’s side kicked into gear after the break.

Spain defender Laporte headed the equaliser, but City could not extend their winning streak in a one-sided finale that saw the visitors lay siege to the Southampton goal.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta