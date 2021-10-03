Manchester City twice came from behind to prevent Liverpool moving back to the top of the Premier League in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool weathered a City storm in the first-half and hit the English champions with a sucker punch when Sadio Mane opened the scoring just before the hour mark.

Phil Foden levelled before Mohamed Salah looked to have won the game with a moment of individual brilliance as he jinked around four defenders before firing past Ederson.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.