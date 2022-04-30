Manchester City maintained a one-point Premier League lead over Liverpool with four games to go after seeing off Leeds 4-0 on Saturday as Norwich were relegated after a 2-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Earlier, Liverpool had moved to the top of the table with a 1-0 win at Newcastle thanks to Naby Keita’s first-half goal.

Both the title contenders each made five changes with tricky away trips sandwiched between both legs of their Champions League semi-finals.

City boss Pep Guardiola could afford the luxury of not even calling on Kevin De Bruyne as the champions kept the fate of the title race in their own hands.

Rodri headed home Phil Foden’s free-kick on 13 minutes to settle any City nerves.

Nathan Ake then turned home Ruben Dias’ knockdown as the visitors struck again from a set piece early in the second-half.

