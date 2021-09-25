Pep Guardiola says he will not complain about the star-studded squad at his disposal despite admitting Manchester City have to sign a prolific striker in the coming years to succeed Sergio Aguero.

City’s bid to land England captain Harry Kane failed in the transfer window, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy not willing to let his prized forward go.

Aguero left for Barcelona at the end of last season as City’s all-time record goalscorer and has not been replaced.

Instead, the Premier League champions broke the English transfer record in signing Jack Grealish for £100 million ($137 million) to add to an already glittering array of attacking midfield options for Guardiola.

