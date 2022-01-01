Rodri scored a 93rd minute winner as Manchester City took another huge step towards retaining the Premier League title with a 2-1 win over 10-man Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s men are now 11 points clear at the top thanks to an 11-game winning run, but were made to toil until deep into stoppage time by the Gunners.

A 5-0 thrashing to City when the sides last met in August saw Arsenal off to their worst start to a league season in 67 years.

But Mikel Arteta’s men have rallied to rise to fourth in the table and showed why as they deservedly led at half-time through Bukayo Saka’s seventh goal of the season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta