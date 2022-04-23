Premier League leaders Manchester City and their relentless challengers Liverpool will expect to stay neck and neck in the title race after this weekend’s matches.

In the battle for top four places, Arsenal can deliver a hammer blow to Manchester United’s hopes, while Chelsea can’t avoid another slip against West Ham.

 

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us