Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City stars to keep their emotions under control as the Premier League leaders bid to pip Liverpool to the title on a dramatic final day of the season.

Guardiola’s side are one point clear of second-placed Liverpool’s heading into Sunday’s do-or-die matches.

City face Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium knowing a victory would clinch their fourth English title in five seasons.

But if City drop points, Liverpool will be crowned champions for a English record-equalling 20th time if they beat Wolves at Anfield.

It is the culmination of a thrilling title race, which has seen Liverpool relentlessly chase down City after the reigning champions held a 14-point lead in January.

Guardiola knows the high-stakes denouement will pile pressure on his players, who drew 2-2 at West Ham in their previous game after Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty that would have left them needing only one point against Villa.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta