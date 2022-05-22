Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City stars to keep their emotions under control as the Premier League leaders bid to pip Liverpool to the title on a dramatic final day of the season.
Guardiola’s side are one point clear of second-placed Liverpool’s heading into Sunday’s do-or-die matches.
City face Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium knowing a victory would clinch their fourth English title in five seasons.
But if City drop points, Liverpool will be crowned champions for a English record-equalling 20th time if they beat Wolves at Anfield.
It is the culmination of a thrilling title race, which has seen Liverpool relentlessly chase down City after the reigning champions held a 14-point lead in January.
Guardiola knows the high-stakes denouement will pile pressure on his players, who drew 2-2 at West Ham in their previous game after Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty that would have left them needing only one point against Villa.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us