Manchester City will test the strength of Manchester United’s recent revival at Old Trafford this weekend, while red-hot leaders Tottenham are seeking their eighth win in 10 games.

Pep Guardiola’s champions have put their own mini-slump behind them and go into Sunday’s game against their local rivals as firm favourites.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham can go five points clear of the chasing pack, at least temporarily, if they beat Crystal Palace on Friday.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.