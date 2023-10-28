Manchester City will test the strength of Manchester United’s recent revival at Old Trafford this weekend, while red-hot leaders Tottenham are seeking their eighth win in 10 games.

Pep Guardiola’s champions have put their own mini-slump behind them and go into Sunday’s game against their local rivals as firm favourites.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham can go five points clear of the chasing pack, at least temporarily, if they beat Crystal Palace on Friday.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...