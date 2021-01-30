Manchester City opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League as their 1-0 win over Sheffield United was followed by Manchester United’s 0-0 draw at Arsenal on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal inside the first 10 minutes at the Etihad as City extended their winning run to 12 games in all competitions.

Ferran Torres and Jesus were two of five changes made by Guardiola and they combined to make the breakthrough as the Brazilian tapped home for his first Premier League goal since November.

