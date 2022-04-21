Manchester City will need to win all six of their remaining Premier League games to retain the title, according to manager Pep Guardiola as he cannot see Liverpool slipping up before the end of the season.

City edged back one point ahead of the Reds in the title race as second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva earned a 3-0 win over Brighton at the Etihad.

Liverpool had gone top with a 4-0 annihilation of Manchester United on Tuesday and Guardiola was gushing about the performance of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“We are facing one of the best teams ever. They have everything and that is why being there with them means a lot,” said Guardiola.

