Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players they will need an “incredible” points total to retain the Premier League title.

Guardiola’s side are nine points clear of second-placed Liverpool after the Reds beat Leicester on Thursday.

City have 14 league games left, while Liverpool have a match in hand to close the gap further.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the Leicester game that there was no chance of catching the champions but Guardiola is aware of Liverpool’s firepower and their ability to amass big points totals.

