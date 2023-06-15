Manchester City will kick off a bid for a fourth straight Premier League title away to Burnley, managed by their former captain Vincent Kompany.

The fixture list released on Thursday confirmed the Treble winners will visit Turf Moor on August 11 to raise the curtain on the 2023/24 campaign.

It will be the second time Kompany, who won the title on four occasions as City skipper, will have faced his old side as a manager, with City winning 6-0 at the Etihad in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March.

Premier League debutants Luton will play their first top-flight fixture since 1992 away to Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton the following day.

The most eye-catching fixture of the opening weekend will be at Stamford Bridge, where Mauricio Pochettino begins life as Chelsea manager against Liverpool on August 13, with both sides looking to bounce back after disappointing campaigns.

