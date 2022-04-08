Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said facing Manchester City is the toughest task in football and hailed Pep Guardiola as the world’s best coach.

Klopp’s side visit City on Sunday in a crucial clash in the Premier League title race.

Second placed Liverpool are one point behind leaders City with eight games left for both teams.

A win for Liverpool would put them in pole position to lift the Premier League trophy for a second time in three seasons.

But a Liverpool defeat or even a draw would leave reigning champions City as the favourites to retain the title.

That would be a bitter blow for Liverpool, given their superb form of late, but it would not be the first time they were unable to catch City despite playing at the peak of their powers.

