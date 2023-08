Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves on a fee for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to reports on Wednesday.

It is understood the Premier League champions have agreed to pay Wolves £47 million ($60 million) without add-ons but the deal has not yet been finalised.

In a separate deal, City’s 21-year-old midfielder Tommy Doyle will join Wolves on loan with an option to buy.

