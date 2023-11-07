Manchester City powered into the Champions League knockout stages as Erling Haaland banished fears over his fitness with a double in Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Swiss side Young Boys.

Pep Guardiola’s team have won all four of their Group G matches, ensuring their progress to the last 16 with two games to spare.

Haaland was fit to start at the Etihad Stadium after hurting his ankle in the first half of City’s 6-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

And the Norway striker showed there was no lingering injury issue as he took his Champions League goal tally to a remarkable 39 in 34 matches.

He put City ahead with a first half penalty and netted again with a brilliant long-range effort after Phil Foden’s eye-catching strike doubled the holders’ lead.

