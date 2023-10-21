Manchester City beat Brighton 2-1 on Saturday to return to the Premier League summit on a day when the action on the pitch was overshadowed by the death of England World Cup winner Bobby Charlton.

Charlton’s family announced that the former midfielder, who scored 49 international goals, had “passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning” at the age of 86.

Tributes poured in from across the football world, with former England captain David Beckham praising the Manchester United great as a “national hero”.

City manager Pep Guardiola also expressed his condolences after the champions held on to beat Brighton at the Etihad.

“I am sorry to the Manchester United family and England,” he said. “Next week, when we go there, we will be present to make a tribute.

