Micah Hamilton said he had been left struggling for words following his goalscoring debut for Manchester City in the Champions League.

Once a ball-boy with the English giants, the 20-year-old seized his chance after manager Pep Guardiola made several changes to the team for Wednesday’s concluding ‘dead’ group-stage match away to Red Star Belgrade.

Hamilton opened the scoring in the first half with a fine strike and also secured a late penalty as holders City won 3-2 to end Group G with six wins from six.

“I don’t even know what to say,” City academy graduate Hamilton told the club’s website.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com