Micah Hamilton said he had been left struggling for words following his goalscoring debut for Manchester City in the Champions League.

Once a ball-boy with the English giants, the 20-year-old seized his chance after manager Pep Guardiola made several changes to the team for Wednesday’s concluding ‘dead’ group-stage match away to Red Star Belgrade. 

Hamilton opened the scoring in the first half with a fine strike and also secured a late penalty as holders City won 3-2 to end Group G with six wins from six.

“I don’t even know what to say,” City academy graduate Hamilton told the club’s website.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.