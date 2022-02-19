Harry Kane’s dramatic double condemned Manchester City to a damaging 3-2 defeat against Tottenham as Mohamed Salah’s 150th Liverpool goal inspired a 3-1 win over Norwich that ignited the Premier League title race on Saturday.

City’s lead at the top is down to six points after a pulsating afternoon that could serve as a seismic shift in the Premier League’s battle for supremacy.

Pep Guardiola’s side were 12 points clear of second placed Liverpool just a few weeks ago.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.