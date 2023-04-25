England’s most expensive ever player is beginning to live up to his price tag as Manchester City are getting the Jack Grealish they spent £100 million ($124 million) for after a frustrating first season at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s men are closing in on a potential treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles with Grealish at the heart of an upturn in form since the World Cup.

City go into Wednesday’s potential Premier League decider against Arsenal five points adrift of the league leaders, but in control of their destiny thanks to two games in hand.

Despite his price tag in a then record Premier League move from Aston Villa in 2021, Grealish spent most of last season’s title run-in watching from the sidelines as City held off Liverpool by a point to lift a fourth Premier League trophy in five seasons.

