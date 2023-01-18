Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is available to face Tottenham on Thursday despite missing a training session this week.

De Bruyne was absent from City training on Tuesday after being given time off for personal reasons ahead of Tottenham’s visit to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

The Belgium midfielder’s absence was noted when a television crew filmed part of the training session.

