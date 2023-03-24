Manchester City’s Alex Robertson became the third generation of his family to play for Australia Friday as the Socceroos ensured new Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez got his reign off to a losing start.

The Sydney-raised 19-year-old has played junior football for England, but looks set to commit himself to Graham Arnold’s side.

His father Mark played for Australia in 2001, as did his grandfather in 1984, with both in the Sydney crowd watching.

