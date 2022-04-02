Pep Guardiola said Manchester City have already had an incredible season by putting themselves into position to fight for three trophies in the closing months of the campaign.

City retook top spot in the Premier League with a routine 2-0 win at Burnley after being briefly knocked off their perch by Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Watford in the early Saturday kick-off.

Just one point separates the top two ahead of Liverpool’s potentially title-deciding trip to the Etihad next weekend.

