Manchester City are on the verge of signing Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish in a British record £100 million ($139 million) deal, according to reports on Wednesday.

City made their blockbuster bid for Grealish on Friday and now it appears Villa are ready to let their captain move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old since the end of last season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.