Manchester City have signed teenage Argentinian midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate, the Premier League champions announced Thursday.

City said the highly-regarded Echeverri had agreed a contract until June 2028 but would remain at River before moving to the Etihad Stadium in January next year.

No fee was disclosed but British media reports suggested he cost City somewhere in the region of £12.5 million ($15.9 million, 14.6 million euros) with add-ons.

Echeverri, who only turned 18 on January 2, has already made six senior appearances for Buenos Aires giants River Plate, where he was given his debut by coach Martin Demichelis, a former Manchester City defender.

