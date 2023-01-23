Manchester City signed promising Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone in a deal worth a reported £8 million ($9.9 million) on Monday.

Argentina Under-20 international Perrone agreed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions.

The 20-year-old is currently playing at the South American Under-20 Championship in Colombia and will link up with City after the tournament ends.

