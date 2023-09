Manchester City signed Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves in a £53 million ($67 million) deal ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Nunes did not train with Wolves earlier this week in a bid to convince the Molineux club to sell him to City after the transfer appeared in danger of collapsing.

The 25-year-old finally got his wish to join City after the treble winners improved their offer.

More details on SportsDesk.