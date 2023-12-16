Manchester City threw away a 2-0 lead at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday as the Bournemouth v Luton game was abandoned after defender Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch.

Pep Guardiola’s champions dominated their match at the Etihad but two late goals from Roy Hodgson’s men, including a stoppage-time penalty, could have a major impact on the title race.

Crystal Palace have been something of a bogey team for Guardiola since he arrived in England in 2016 — they are one of only three teams to have won at the Etihad more than once, along with Manchester United and Chelsea.

The champions enjoyed nearly three-quarters of possession in the first half but had only Jack Grealish’s goal to show for their dominance.

