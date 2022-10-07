Manchester United have to learn from the consistency of Manchester City, according to manager Erik ten Hag as he aims to bounce back from a humiliating derby defeat.

City were on course to match the record margin of victory over their local rivals last weekend before United scored twice late on to only lose 6-3 at the Etihad.

Defeat to the English champions ended a four-game winning streak for Ten Hag’s men in the Premier League since losing the Dutchman’s first two games in charge.

