Manchester City remain the benchmark for Liverpool to catch, according to manager Jurgen Klopp as the two dominant forces in English football of recent years prepare to do battle at Anfield on Sunday.

City have won the Premier League title for three of the past four seasons, with Liverpool’s first top-flight title for 30 years in 2019/20 halting a clean sweep.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been talked up as title contenders this season after spending big in the transfer market.

But Klopp believes City remain the team to beat as they showed in a 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend which was more convincing than the scoreline suggests.

