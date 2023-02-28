Phil Foden struck twice as Manchester City eased into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win against Bristol City, while 2021 winners Leicester suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against second tier Blackburn on Tuesday.
Pep Guardiola’s side were never in danger of a giant-killing in the fifth round tie at Ashton Gate thanks to Foden’s brace and a late strike from Kevin De Bruyne.
Guardiola saluted the impact of England forward Foden, who is starting to recapture his peak form after an inconsistent season.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us