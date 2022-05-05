Manchester City have become accustomed to Champions League heartache, but the manner of their latest collapse against Real Madrid might be the most painful defeat of all.

Four times Pep Guardiola’s men held a two-goal advantage in a classic semi-final tie they eventually lost 6-5 on aggregate.

Thirteen-time champions Madrid somehow found a way to win as City, last year’s defeated finalists, melted away in the white-hot atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

For 89 minutes, the English champions showed the maturity built up over a decade of experience in the competition but in 90 seconds their best-laid plans were destroyed.

