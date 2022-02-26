Phil Foden struck eight minutes from time as Manchester City escaped with a controversial 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Everton to open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

City’s first league defeat since October last weekend against Tottenham has reawakened the title race and they looked set to drop points again until Foden pounced to punish an error from Michael Keane.

Everton then had strong claims for a penalty waived away after a VAR review for a handball by Rodri.

Frank Lampard’s men are now just one point above the relegation zone, but there was hope for the Toffees in a battling performance that pushed the champions all the way.

Before kick-off both sets of players showed solidarity with Ukraine as the eastern European nation is under siege from a Russian invasion.

