Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says the Premier League champions are chasing “unprecedented goals” after reporting record revenues and profits for the 2021/22 season on Monday.

City, last month named club of the year at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, recorded revenues of £613 million ($702 million) and a profit of £41.7 million for the period covering July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 as the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic ebbed.

It is the second-highest revenue figure in English club history after Manchester United’s annual revenues hit £627 million in 2019.

