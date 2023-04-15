Manchester City are turning up the heat on Arsenal in the Premier League title race as Pep Guardiola’s men target a 10th consecutive win when lowly Leicester visit the Etihad on Saturday.

Arsenal’s six-point lead at the top of the table could be halved by the time they visit West Ham on Sunday.

Both matches will also have a bearing on the battle to beat the drop with only six points separating Leicester in 19th from Wolves in 13th.

In-form Aston Villa could force their way into the top-four race when third-placed Newcastle visit Villa Park.

Manchester United are also looking to take a step closer to next season’s Champions League at Nottingham Forest.

AFP Sport looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the action.

