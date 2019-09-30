Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid in the tie of the round in the last 16 of the women's Champions League following Monday's draw at UEFA's Swiss headquarters.

Beaten semi-finalists in each of the last two seasons, City have been drawn to face the Spanish side at home in the first leg on October 16 or 17, with the return match two weeks later.

The tie will see England forward Toni Duggan return to face her former side with Atletico.

French side Lyon, who have won the Champions League in each of the last four seasons, will take on Fortuna Hjorring of Denmark. Arsenal have been drawn against Slavia Prague.

Women's Champions League last 16 draw

Glasgow City (SCO) v Brondby (DEN)

Barcelona (ESP) v FC Minsk (BLR)

BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Lyon (FRA) v Fortuna Hjorring (DEN)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Breidablik (ISL)

Wolfsburg (GER) v Twente (NED)

Slavia Prague (CZE) v Arsenal (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

- First legs on October 16/17; second legs on October 30/31.