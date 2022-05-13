Sergio Aguero admitted he was grateful to Manchester City as his former club prepared to unveil a statue celebrating their record scorer’s most famous goal.

Aguero memorably netted the stoppage-time strike against QPR that sealed City’s Premier League title triumph at the Etihad Stadium in 2012.

The Argentine forward’s 93rd minute goal gave City their first English title since 1968, with the added bonus of pipping arch rivals Manchester United on the last day of the season.

Friday marks the 10th anniversary of Aguero’s dramatic contribution to City’s rise, which now includes five top-flight titles under the club’s Abu Dhabi-based owners.

