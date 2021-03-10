Manchester City’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Moenchengladbach has been switched from the Etihad Stadium to Budapest due to coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA said on Wednesday.
Man City won the first leg which was also held in the Hungarian capital 2-0.
European football’s governing body UEFA confirmed the match “will now be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.”
