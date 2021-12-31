Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo says he suffered facial injuries when he was assaulted by a gang of burglars who “tried to hurt” his family.
The Portugal international posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday evening, which showed a cut above his right eye.
The 27-year-old full-back did not say where the attack took place, but City said in a statement it was during a burglary at the player’s home.
“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family,” Cancelo posted.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us