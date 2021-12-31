Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo says he suffered facial injuries when he was assaulted by a gang of burglars who “tried to hurt” his family.

The Portugal international posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday evening, which showed a cut above his right eye.

The 27-year-old full-back did not say where the attack took place, but City said in a statement it was during a burglary at the player’s home.

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family,” Cancelo posted.

