Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne expects the Premier League title race to go down to the wire as the champions battle to beat Liverpool to the trophy.

De Bruyne’s double helped City to a crucial 4-1 victory against arch rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are six points clear of second placed Liverpool, but the Reds have a game in hand and visit the Etihad Stadium for a seismic showdown with City on April 10.

