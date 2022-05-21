Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League’s Player of the season on Saturday, with his team-mate Phil Foden taking the Young Player prize for a second successive year.

De Bruyne has notched a career-best 15 league goals and 13 assists to secure the fans’ award for the second time after also winning it in 2019-20.

The Belgian finished above City team-mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

“To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I’m really proud of,” De Bruyne said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta