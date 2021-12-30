Manchester City’s Phil Foden has insisted there is no danger of the reigning champions becoming complacent in their pursuit of another Premier League title.

Wednesday’s 1-0 win away to Brentford, secured by Foden’s 16th-minute goal, left City eight points clear at the top of the table, with Pep Guardiola’s men recording their 10th successive league win.

And with nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool both dropping points, City appear to be in a commanding position heading into the second half of the season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.