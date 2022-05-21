Manchester City forward Phil Foden was named the Premier League’s Young Player of the season for the second consecutive year on Saturday.

Foden has been instrumental in City’s bid to retain the Premier League title, scoring nine goals and producing five assists.

The 21-year-old has matched his goal and assist totals from last season and could surpass them in City’s vital Premier League title decider against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are one point clear of second-placed Liverpool and will be guaranteed to win a fourth English title in five seasons if they beat Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

